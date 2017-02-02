Section: News News

A Kincardine teenager was left injured and facing charges following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at Highway 21 and Russell Street.

At 4:44 p.m., the South-Bruce OPP were called to the intersection. Officers arrived on the scene with members of the Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services and Bruce Paramedic Services to find a northbound grey Ford Fusion and a southbound grey GMC Acadia had been involved in a crash.

The driver of the Fusion, an 18-year-old Kincardine resident, was charged with passing not in safety. The driver also received treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported at the scene.