Kincardine hosts Game 1 Friday night

By Josh Howald

The second season begins Friday at the Davidson Centre.

The Bulldogs host Games 1 and 3 of the PJHL Pollock Division quarter-finals Friday and Sunday at the Davdison Centre. (Independent file photo/Howald)

The Nicol Insurance Kincardine Bulldogs will host the Hanover Barons for Game 1 of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Pollock Division playoffs.

Kincardine defeated Hanover 3-1 Friday night on the road to close out the regular season schedule. The Bulldogs didn't realize it at the time, but the win earned them home ice advantage on Hanover in their opening round series. Playoff match-ups weren't finalized until Saturday night's action had concluded.

Game 1 is Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in Kincardine. Hanover will host Game 2 Saturday night at 8 p.m., and Game 3 will be played Sunday afternoon in Kincardine. Game time had yet to be determined.

"It's going to be a tough battle," said Kincardine head coach Shawn Burrows Monday morning. "If we play disciplined hockey and get good goaltending, we will have a very good chance of winning this series."

Mount Forest moved into third place with a 17-16-1 record, one point ahead of the Bulldogs and two up on the Barons. Kincardine was fourth at 16-17-3, while the fifth place Barons finished up at 17-19.

Kincardine will be in tough to repeat as the league's playoff champions, but there is no reason Kincardine can't handle the Barons and push for a spot in the league championship series. This opening round showdown should be a good one, and could be a long one. The teams split the season series, each winning three games.

Burrows said his team will be fore checking aggressively to expose any weaknesses in Hanover's defence corps. But his forwards must do so and stay out of the penalty box.

"(The Barons) have a very strong power play and when it gets rolling, they get hot," he said.

Working in Kincardine's favour is the fact that its own power play had some success Friday night at the P&H Centre. The Bulldogs scored two power play goals in that 3-1 win. The Bulldogs will also be bolstered by the return of overage forward Dalton Hnatko, who left the team to focus on school at the end of October. He was back in the line-up Friday night. Kincardine also added 19-year-old forward Matthew Gauthier prior to the Jan. 10 deadline. Gauthier was acquired by Mount Forest from Wellesley, but the Pats didn't have room to keep him after another acquisition.

"Hnatko adds some skill and scoring, and it's always nice to add another body that knows what it takes to win," said Burrows.

Hnatko had the overtime winner in Game 7 of last year's league championship series against the Walkerton Hawks. He is one of just a half-dozen players who remain from last year's squad, which won the league championship for the first time since 2007.

Tyler Sutter, Jesse Gunn and Keegan Angel each scored for the Bulldogs Friday night in Hanover. Jordan Van Haelemeesch, Gauthier, Brady Richards, Tyler Fregona and Bryce McFadden each had assists. The Barons outshot Kincardine 31-19 in this game.

Malcolm Young made 30 saves for his 10th win of the season and Burrows confirmed Monday that he will get the nod in goal for Game 1.

Braeden Ellis has seen the bulk of the starts in goal for the Barons over the last month, and is expected to start for Hanover.

As mentioned, Game 1 is Friday night in Kincardine at 8:30 p.m. Game 2 is in Hanover at the P&H Centre on Saturday, with Game 3 back in town on Sunday afternoon. Game 4 is Feb. 10 in Hanover. If necessary, Game 5 is Feb. 11 in Kincardine and Game 6 would be Feb. 12 in Hanover. A date for Game 7 had not yet been determined.

The other three first round series will also begin on the weekend.

While it had not yet been confirmed as of press time, the Walkerton Hawks would take an opening round bye for finishing first overall in the PJHL Pollock Division standings with a 29-6-1 record.

That would mean second-place Mitchell (23-11-1) draws seventh-place Goderich (5-27-4), leaving third-place Mount Forest to take on sixth-place Wingham (11-22-3). Walkerton will then play the lowest seed remaining in the semi-finals.