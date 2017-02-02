Section: Sports Sports

By Barb McKay

Local athletes will soon receive some very public recognition.

The Municipality of Kincardine plans to erect a Sports Wall of Fame at the Davidson Centre. During its meeting last Wednesday, council approved a recommendation from the municipality’s parks and recreation department to create a wall that will recognize deserving athletes, teams and builders (supporters) of athletics in the community.

“It’s popular in other communities and we’d like to bring it to Kincardine because we have a lot of deserving athletes and builders,” said Recreation Director Karen Kieffer. “It’s long overdue.”

Staff developed specific criteria for athletes and supporters to be included on the Sports Wall of Fame. Individual athletes must have excelled in at least one or more discipline with extinction and competed at a provincial, national and international level. A team, to qualify, must have won a recognizable provincial, national or international championship or have made a significant and unique contribution to the history or heritage of the sport in the Municipality of Kincardine. Builders are individuals or organizations in the municipality that support local sports teams or organizaitons. Active builders can be nominated if they have at least 30 years of service. Those no longer active must have had at least 15 years of service and have been inactive for at least five years.

Nominations will be accepted by the municipality throughout the year and submissions that come in prior to April 1 each year will be considered for that year. A ceremony to induct recipients to the Sports Wall of Fame will be held annually on the first Saturday of June.