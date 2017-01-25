Section: News News

Kincardine fire and emergency services are reinforcing the need for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on the heels of an investigation into a downtown fire.

According to a report from the Municipality of Kincardine Fire Department, there were no working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors in the residence on Queen Street where a fire broke out in the early morning hours of Jan. 5. Fortunately, residents of the home’s apartments escaped unharmed. After a week-long investigation, police charged a 21-year-old Kincardine man with arson, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation.

As a result of the fire investigation by Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services, the Fire Prevention Division ticketed the owner of the building under the Provincial Offences Act for Ontario Fire Code violations including failing to maintain smoke alarms and failing to install carbon monoxide alarms. A tenant was also ticketed for failing to notify the owner that the smoke alarm was not working.

Under the Ontario Fire Code, smoke alarms must be installed on every storey and near all sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide detectors mustbe adjacent to each sleeping area if a dwelling has a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.

"Alerting occupants to ensure their safe evacuation is critical when a fire breaks out. In 2016 there were 102 fire deaths in Ontario,” said Kincardine Fire Prevention Officer Shane Watson. “Many of these were preventable with properly installed and maintained smoke alarms.

“Owners, landlords, tenants and homeowners all have responsibilities under the Ontario Fire Code. Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms must be in operating condition or the person responsible can be cited with a $360 fine for each offense."