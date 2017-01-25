Section: News News

A fundraising event is being held at Boston Pizza this Friday night for Courtney Hunt.

Hunt, 21, managed to escape with only a suitcase full of clothing from the downtown house fire Jan. 5.

Hunt lived in a downstairs apartment. She came to Kincardine from Oshawa less than two years ago and had been living in a rented room while working at Tim Hortons. Last July, she was happy to move into her own main floor apartment on Queen St. She accepted a job at Presto-Crest, where she is still employed.

At 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, she woke up to the upstairs apartment of her building burning. She ran out of her apartment in only her pajamas. Municipality of Kincardine firefighters described the blaze as an aggressive fire in an upstairs apartment.

Since the fire, a 21-year-old male was arrested and charged with arson, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation.

The fundraiser at Boston Pizza will run from 9 p.m. until midnight and feature a live band and silent auction. Admission is by donation.