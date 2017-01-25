Section: News News

A 48-year-old Kincardine man is facing charges after police stopped his red Jeep Wrangler on Bruce County Road 7 in Huron Twp.

Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 15, a South-Bruce OPP officer on patrol noticed the Jeep Wrangler moving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle speed displayed on radar at more than 120km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone. The driver was also found to have been drinking.

The driver was charged with speeding, as well as operation over 80mgs. He is to appear in court Feb. 22 to answer to the charges.

In unrelated police news, a driver was served with a three-day licence suspension Jan. 17.

At 1:23 a.m., an officer on patrol along Highway 21 in the Municipality of Kincardine stopped a black Ford pick-up truck. A three-day licence suspension was served after the driver registered a warn range result at roadside screening.