Peewee girls lose in triple-OT

The Kincardine Montgomery Ford midget girls are International Silver Stick champions.

The midget girls went undefeated at the Sarnia tournament with one tie and two wins in the preliminary round of play. After falling behind 1-0 in the semi-finals, Kincardine came back to grind out a 4-2 win. In the championship game, the girls led from the start and skated away with a 4-1 win and a Silver Stick title.

The midget girls faced Lambton Shores in the tournament final. Morgan Murray and Rainor Kuz each scored first period goals to put Kincardine in the lead. Payton McCormick made it 3-0 in the second period before Lambton Shores made it 3-1 early in the third period. Kuz then scored an insurance goal, her second goal of the game, to make it a 4-1 final.

The midget girls hosted Huron Heat last night (Tuesday) at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. On Saturday, they will entertain South Huron in a 4:15 p.m. game in Kincardine.

The Kincardine Sobeys peewees were also in Sarnia at the Silver Stick.

The peewees had a heartbreaking finish. They managed to advance to the championship game of the Silver Stick, where they took on the host team from Sarnia. The peewees battled through three periods of regulation hockey, then several more played 4-on-4 and 3-on-3. It was while playing 3-on-3 in triple overtime that Sarnia managed to score the winner.

The peewee girls play a pair of games in Tiverton this weekend. On Saturday, Chatsworth will visit the Kinucks for a 3:15 p.m. start. Then on Sunday, St. Marys will make the trip to Tiverton for a 2 p.m. game.