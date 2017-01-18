Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Repairs to Kincardine’s lighthouse will go ahead this year after the municipality successfully obtained a sizable Canada 150 Community Infrastructure grant.

Jim Cooper of the Kincardine Yacht Club delivered the good news to council during its meeting last Monday. The Yacht Club, which manages and maintains the lighthouse for the municipality, was hoping council would include money in the 2017 municipal budget for extensive repairs. It received $146,000 - a one-third contribution to the cost. Rather than seek funding for the full cost of the project, when it applied for the grant the municipality asked for 33 per cent funding of $440,000, which would cover the first phase of work – repairs to the lantern and the flat roof – and scaffolding in hopes that the lower amount would make the application more appealing. The municipality has until March, 31, 2018, to complete the work.

The historic lighthouse needs more than $670,000 worth of work including siding and flooring replacement at the light keeper’s cottageand various other repairs, as well as repainting of and repairs to the lantern and flat roof. At $160,000 the scaffolding required for safety purposes is one of the most costly elements of the budget, making it more cost effective to do all the repairs at once.

“We set a July 1 completion date so the lighthouse will shine in full glory for Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations,” Cooper said.

He noted that window hoods, at a cost of $20,000, have been tacked on to the project because water has been seeping through the new windows that were installed on the tower. Councillor Laura Haight noted that it was an oversight that flush mount windows were installed when work was done on the tower façade and she is glad to hear that the hoods are being included in this phase of work.