By Barb McKay

Plans to build a pavilion in Inverhuron could continue to collect dust until municipal sewer service is available in the community.

The Inverhuron Pavilion Committee was one of several groups hoping its project will be included in the 2017 Municipality of Kincardine capital budget. During last Wednesday’s council meeting Parks and Recreation Director Karen Kieffer presented a report from the committee after spokesperson Marelle Evans was unable to attend.

The proposal for a pavilion has changed multiple times since the idea was first introduced in late 2011. At that time, council endorsed the project in principle and allocated funding for a conceptual design. After looking at several options the committee settled on a pre-fabricated building by a company in Ayton – Domm Construction – which recently built a pavilion in Inglis Falls with a design similar to what is proposed for Inverhuron.

The preferred design for the pavilion includes accessible washrooms, a covered pavilion with kitchen and meeting space and parking and comes with a price tag of $325,000 including utility hook-ups. The committee is proposing to locate the pavilion in the community’s upper park at the corner of Bruce Road 15 and Albert Street, rather than closer to the beach at McIntyre Park because of space and parking restrictions.

The pavilion committee is asking to have the project included in the 2017 budget, but since the Inverhuron sewer and water servicing project was cancelled last year it is unclear what it would cost to install and connect services. The committee is proposing to hook up to a water line that is 300 feet from the upper park and install a septic system.

The change in how the pavilion would be serviced and the unknown costs involved raised red flags for some around the council table. Councillor Laura Haight asked if the committee had spoken to the public health unit about using a septic system. Kieffer replied that it had not. Haight said she could not see how a septic system could be installed in the park.

“It’s almost a hard stop right there, whether we think the project should go ahead or not.”

Funding the project is another concern, though the committee has committed to fundraising. Mayor Anne Eadie said council had looked at different sources of funding, including proceeds from the sale of Bruce Telecom before it fell through.

“If we are not going to do some of these projects we have to tell people,” said Councillor Randy Roppel. “We can’t just leave them hanging.”

With current barriers, Councillor Andrew White said council should discuss the pavilion project during its next meeting and move to disband the ad hoc committee and shelve the project. Eadie said the project should be discussed further during the next budget meeting on Jan. 23 and council can decide which projects the municipality should proceed with.