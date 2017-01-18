Section: News News

Kincardine and District Secondary School (KDSS) will hold its third annual Knight of the Arts tomorrow evening.

The event, held at the high school, is a compilation of artistic work by students and includes work from the media, drama, and visual art classes.

This year a school rock band will be performing classic hits like For What It's Worth, Keep on Rock'n in the Free World and an original piece written by Serena Rutledge. A play will be performed by drama students in grades 10 to 12. The Song Remains the Same is an original script written by students and covers traditional issues from the 1960s, 1980s and 2010s.

Mrs. VanVeen's art students from grades 9 to 12 have their best work on display and it truly highlights the quality of the art department at KDSS.” said teacher Keith Colley.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.