More than 600 people were charged with impaired driving during the seven-week Festive RIDE campaign held province wide by the OPP.

Of the 610 impaired driving charges laid over that period, three of them were locally, handed out by the South-Bruce OPP. The Huron County OPP, meanwhile, laid eight of those impaired driving charges. The South-Bruce OPP served another nine warn range suspensions during the Festive RIDE campaign. A total of 388 people, province wide, were served with these suspensions.

Provincially, the OPP conducted more than 7,300 RIDE checkpoints during the campaign, which ran from Nov. 21, 2016 to Jan. 7, 2017.

OPP Drug Recognition Evaluators (DRE) also took part and laid drug-impaired driving charges to 22 of the 610 impaired drivers. Police claim that DREs have the tools and expertise to test and detect drug impairment in drivers from a Drug Evaluation and Classification Program.

Police said six people on OPP-patrolled roads were killed in the seven-week period by impaired driving-related incidents. Five of the deaths involved a motor vehicle collision and a sixth was an off-road vehicle related death. Many other innocent road users were injured in some 270 OPP-investigated collisions during the campaign, in which an impaired driver was a factor.

Heading into 2017, the OPP reminds the public that everybody has a role to play in ending impaired driving. Make a commitment to never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, and if you suspect somebody else may be driving impaired, call 911 to report them to police. You could be saving lives.