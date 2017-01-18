Section: News News

Dust off your snowshoes because the Kincardine Cross Country Ski Club is holding its annual snowshoe walk this weekend.

The snowshoe walk will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stoney Island Conservation Area, five kilometres north of Kincardine on Bruce Road 23. This is a free community event open to everyone and is sponsored by PenetangearActive and Outdoor Clothing.

Participants can choose between a shorter one mile walk and a longer two mile walk that uses the amazing ‘big root trail’. Afterwards, refreshments will be available in the heated club hut.