By Barb McKay

Soccer in Kincardine is growing but the facilities are not keeping pace, according to the minor soccer executive.

John Risorto of the Kincardine Minor Soccer Association, along with Kristen Watt of the Adult Soccer Association, attended last Wednesday’s Municipality of Kincardine council meeting to ask for improvements to the Bruce Avenue soccer fields to be included in the 2017 municipal budget. The clubs were among several groups who came to council last week asking for funding consideration for projects.

Risorto said that when the soccer flelds were moved to Bruce Avenue roughly a decade ago there had been a plan to develop a sports complex. But after the fields were developed and municipal services installed, the work stopped.

“We have out of town teams coming from all over to play at our top notch facilities,” he said. “They love the Bruce Avenue fields but port-a-potties just don’t cut it.”

With 1,000 players – children and adults – and membership growing annually, the clubs want to see the municipality finally finish the project. Risorto noted that having lights at the fields would allow adult teams to play later and therefore allow the minor soccer teams to have more field time.

The clubs would like to see a building similar to the one at Connaught Park with washrooms, a canteen, storage room and covered shelter. Risorto said the complex would be used not only by the soccer teams, but also by minor baseball and dog park and trails users.

“We’re not doing this for our benefit, we are doing this for the kids so they have a safe place to play, and to go to the bathroom.”

The complex and lighting are estimated to cost $230,000, though the clubs would like to obtain an updated quote for lighting since the current price of $92,000 dates back to 2013. Minor soccer has raised more than $40,000 towards the cost, including donations from Bruce Power, the Power Workers’ Union and Society of Professional Engineers to be used specifically for washrooms at the fields. Risorto said the addition of the complex would enable the clubs to hold larger tournaments, which would benefit the local economy. In addition, it would save the municipality annual rental fees for the portable washrooms.

Councillor Laura Haight said she would like to see a strategy developed for how to distribute the $600,000 annual contributions to the Armow Wind community benefit fund from the wind projects developers. Contributions from last year and this year are earmarked for the municipal airport main runway rehabilitation project. While Haight said she understands that it is more economical to do all the improvements at the airport at once, council needs to consider if some components of the project are as important as some of the other projects that require funding.

Council will discuss the soccer fields during its next budget meeting on Jan. 23.