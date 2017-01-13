Section: News News

Police have made an arrest in connection to a downtown house fire last week in Kincardine.

The South-Bruce OPP said they arrested a 21-year-old yesterday (Thursday) without incident. The man has been charged with arson, mischief, uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation.

Police said the man was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing that was scheduled to take place today (Friday).

Police have been investigating since being called to the apartment fire, across from the Hawg's Breath, at 2:20 a.m. last Thursday along with the Municipality of Kincardine Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished an aggressive fire in an upstairs apartment. All occupants of the building were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.