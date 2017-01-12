Section: News News

Police and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating after fire broke out in a Queen Street residence early last Thursday morning.

Fire ripped through the second storey apartment at this Queen Street home early Thursday morning. The Ontario Fire Marshall and OPP are investigating. (photo courtesy of Jason Marsh)

Municipality of Kincardine firefighters were called to a property across the street from the Hawg’s Breath pub at approximately 2:30 a.m. to find the second storey apartment burning. All occupants of the building escaped without injury.

“An aggressive interior attack was initiated and this fire was quickly brought under control,” Fire Chief Kent Padfield said in a statement.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours until the fire was extinguished and Queen Street remained closed between Durham and Broadway streets until mid-morning on Thursday. The South Bruce OPP is investigating the fire, which is considered suspicious, and police cruisers remained parked at the scene for several days. The property remains roped off as the investigation continues. More details will be published as they become available.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppersgb.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.