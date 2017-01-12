Section: News News

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has submitted the information requested last February by the federal minister of environment and climate change and stands by its proposal for a Deep Geologic Repository (DGR) in Kincardine.

Catherine McKenna had been expected to make a decision on the environmental assessment for the proposed DGR for low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste at the beginning of last year, after a federally-appointed Joint Review Panel recommended the project proceed, but the new environment minister requested that OPG provide three additional pieces of information. OPG was required to provide a study detailing the environmental effects of technically and economically-feasible alternate locations for OPG’s DGR project. Two alternate locations - one in crystalline rock and one in sedimentary rock - were studied, along with the incremental costs and risks associated with the off-site transportation.

It also provided an updated analysis of the cumulative environmental effects of the project, assuming a used-fuel repository is sited in close proximity to OPG’s DGR. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization is managing that project for the federal government and has not yet determined a site for a used fuel facility.

In addition, OPG provided an updated list of its commitments to mitigate adverse environmental effects under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012. The final report was submitted to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) on Dec. 28, 2016.

In a statement issued last Wednesday, OPG says the studies show that relocating the DGR to an alternate location would result in increased environmental effects and significant incremental costs, with no assurance of increased safety to workers and the public, or protection of the environment.

Based on the findings, OPG maintains that a DGR is the right answer for its low- and intermediate-level waste, and that the current proposed Bruce nuclear site is the right location.

“These additional studies support the original findings of the Environmental Assessment and Joint Review Panel that the proposed site in Kincardine is the best location for the project,” said Frank Kuntz, manager of corporate relations and communications, OPG, Bruce County.

The CEAA will be reviewing the new information until Jan. 16 with help from federal departments including the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and then will seek public feedback. The report will be available at http://www.ceaa-acee.gc.ca/050/document-eng.cfm?document=116741.