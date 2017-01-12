Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Two winter storms last week led to widespread road closures, power outages and event cancellations throughout Bruce County.

The load being pulled by this tractor trailer ended up in the ditch Friday morning on Highway #21 between Kincardine Ave. and Bruce Ave. Police were called to dozens of vehicle crashes and collisions last week due to whiteout conditions and slippery roads. (Josh Howald photo)

Heavy snow, combined with winds, resulted in the closure of Highway 21 Saturday night from Amberley to Port Elgin. Reduced visibility closed the highway between Amberley and Grand Bend by Sunday morning. It reopened by mid-afternoon Sunday but roads remained slippery and police urged drivers to use caution.

High winds with gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour, combined with snow flurries, created whiteout conditions in and around the Municipality of Kincardine last Wednesday. Poor road conditions were blamed for several collisions, including one on Highway 21 near Tiverton late Wednesday morning. Highway 21 was closed between Goderich and Southampton, as was Highway 9 from Kincardine to Harriston, Bruce Road 86 between Lucknow and Wingham, the Lucknow Line and a number of Grey County roads. The majority of provincial and county roads reopened Thursday morning, with the exception of Highway 21 between Kincardine and Port Elgin.

Winds and ice formations on hydro lines led to power outages in Huron-Kinloss and Arran-Elderslie and Hydro One and Westario crews worked throughout the day last Wednesday to restore service.

As weather conditions deteriorated throughout the day a number of offices, including the Municipality of Kincardine administration centre, and businesses closed early. Medical clinics in Lucknow and Chesley were closed Thursday.

There were also several event cancellations Wednesday and Thursday, including Fanshawe College classes in Kincardine and Tiverton. Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson’s New Year’s Levee and Remarkable Citizens Awards ceremony at the Teeswater Community Centre has been rescheduled to tonight (Wednesday).