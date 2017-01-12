Mayor attended international conference in Paris, France

Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Deep geological repositories (DGR) are being looked at throughout the western world as the preferred option to store nuclear waste.

After attending the Nuclear Energy Agency International Conference on Geological Repositories in Paris, France, last month, Huron-Kinloss Township Mayor and Bruce County Warden Mitch Twolan said he was instilled with confidence that plans for the long-term storage of nuclear waste here in Canada are the way to go."

What I learned is that this is the best way to deal with low- and intermediate-level waste and spent fuel,” he said. “I am even more convinced now that this is the right thing to do.”

The international conference is held every four years and is attended by some of the most distinguished scientific minds in the world. The last conference was held in 2012 in Toronto.

Municipalities in Bruce County are involved in two separate projects to store nuclear waste. Ontario Power Generation has been working with the Municipality of Kincardine for more than a decade to store its low- and intermediate-level waste. OPG is awaiting a decision from the federal environment minister later this year on whether the project can proceed. Huron-Kinloss and South Bruce are both participants in the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO) process to find a host community and site for a proposed DGR to store Canada’s used nuclear fuel. That project is still in the early stages and it could be several years before a preferred site is determined.

Twolan said it was interesting to hear at the Nuclear Energy Agency conference how other countries are handling the nuclear waste that they generate. There are 54 nuclear reactors in France and spent fuel is shipped by rail on a daily basis. Attendees visited a repository under preparation in Bure, France. The DGR is approximately 450 metres deep in clay. A series of tunnels have been drilled and concrete floors are poured. It currently serves as a laboratory that will be taken out of service when the DGR becomes operational. Twolan said Bure is a small community of less than 500 people but the economic spinoff is in the range of $40 million.

The main message he took home, he said, is that status quo is not the answer. Canada’s used nuclear fuel is currently being stored on site at Bruce Power, but it was always intended to be temporary storage. Finland already has a licence to construct a DGR for spent fuel and is expected to begin by 2025. Sweden is not far behind in its process to obtain a licence to construct.

“It was good dialogue and we shared information,” Twolan said.

One notable conversation was with a Swiss geophysicist who has visited OPG’s Western Waste Management site and was impressed with what he saw, particularly the local geology.

“He said, ‘You have the most beautiful rock in the world.’”