By Barb McKay

With few vacant storefronts and plenty of interest from businesses looking for prime space, the future looks bright for Kincardine’s downtown, according to the Kincardine BIA’s downtown development manager.

Rick Clarke said most businesses in the community’s core experienced a solid Christmas season and with the start of the new year, there is plenty of activity. A number of businesses are taking on renovations, which is a positive sign. Bean’s Bistro is temporarily closed to complete an extensive renovation while other shops, including West Shore, are undertaking smaller cosmetic improvements.

“There’s a lot of optimism on the street about the health and vitality of the downtown,” Clarke said.

At the south end of the downtown, work has begun on the Grey Matter Beer Company building and the brewery is expected to open its doors to the public later this year. Likewise, work is expected to pick up again to the front entrance of the former Aztec Theatre building this week after a couple of short delays. The building’s owner and developer Rodger Crane plans to restore the exterior of the building and create six office/retail units. He told the Independent last week that the municipality has been extremely helpful and co-operative in moving the project forward.

Clarke said there has been interest in the few prime spaces that are available downtown, including the former Coffee Culture space at the corner of Queen and Harbour streets. He said there is also interest in opening a restaurant in the former Tramonto building, where the Kincardine Scottish Shop currently has a short-term lease.

In fact, the biggest challenge facing Kincardine’s downtown is a lack of quality commercial units. Clarke said it would be ideal if a commercial developer came in and constructed new units. With decisions expected this year on plans to bring natural gas to the municipality and Ontario Power Generation’s proposal to construct a deep geologic repository for its low- and intermediate-level waste, as well as the upcoming Bruce Power refurbishment project, there are major efforts to attract new businesses to the community

“We feel like we’re on the cusp,” Clarke said. “It’s a little different than the way we felt a few years ago.”