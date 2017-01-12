Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Bruce County is gearing up to host the Canadian Plowing Championship for the first time.

The 2017 national event will be held on a property on County Road 19 in the Municipality of Brockton from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. The Canadian Plowing Championship (CPC)will be held in conjunction with the annual Bruce County Plowing Match, to take place on the same property on Friday, Sept. 1.

“We are looking forward to that,” said CPC 2017 chairman Byron Monk, who is also a member of the Bruce County Plowmen’s Association. “We have a good match on our own. We get a good turnout.”

The Bruce County association is working with the Canadian Plowmen’s Association to organize the championship and is expecting 15 to 20 competitors from across the country to compete in three categories – Senior Conventional, Senior Reversible and Junior Conventional. Winners of the senior categories will go on to represent Canada in the 2018 World Ploughing Competition in Germany. Tom Evans of Tiverton is the defending Canadian Reversible Plowing Champion (from the 2016 event held in Ottawa) and will defend his title at the 2017 competition.

Monk said along with this being the first year that Bruce County will hold the national competition, it is also special because it coincides with Canada’s and Bruce County’s 150th birthdays. The organizing committee will be developing a special souvenir program to commemorate the occasions and to promote the county and agriculture.

The committee is currently seeking sponsors for the 2017 Canadian Plowing Championship and more information about the event will be released as it becomes available.