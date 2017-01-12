Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Miller Insurance midget Kinucks are International Silver Stick champions.

The International Silver Stick midget B champions, back row from left: Lyle Brock, Jarrett Johns, Jake Fair, Chase Meurs, Jacob Bishop, Dayn Freiburger, Chris Coady, Brennan Long, Kyle Hunter, Jim Coady, Cory Hamilton, Connor Gibson and Skylar Rutledge. Front row, left, Brad Pickett, Will Graham, Rhys Vollmer, Jamie Brock, Riley Cherrett, Tanner Reid, Ryan Thede and Matt Harrison. Missing from the photo is Blake Alton. (submitted photo)

Kincardine clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Ingersoll early Sunday afternoon in Forest. It was a measure of revenge for the Kinucks, who were edged out by the same Ingersoll team on Friday morning.

"I'm really proud of the boys," said head coach Cory Hamilton Monday morning. "It is easy to lose control and let emotions get the better of you, but they were mentally tough all weekend long, and that was the difference."

That, and some clutch performances from goaltender Jamie Brock. Brock was named to the International Silver Stick midget B All-Star team, along with Rhys Vollmer, Connor Gibson and Riley Cherett.

Hamilton said his team plays every game with the goal of keeping the opposition to two or less goals. They allowed three in the first game against Ingersoll on Friday, and were defeated 3-2. After falling behind in the second game against Mooretown, Brock regrouped himself during the first intermission, and was "unbelievable from that point on." The midgets rallied from behind to even the score, and eventually win in a shootout.

"I don't even remember how many saves (Brock) made in the shootout," said Hamilton.

With a 1-1 record, Brock then shut out Ayr 3-0 Saturday morning in Thedford. That pushed Kincardine into a semi-final game against Elmvale. The same Elmvale team that ended Kincardine's playoff run last season in heartbreaking fashion.

"They were hoping to bang us around a bit, and it worked a little," said Hamilton. "We killed 5-on-3's for about eight minutes, we were short it seemed like the whole game."

The Kinucks were bailed out by some tremendous penalty killing from Chris Coady and Ryan Thede, as well as Brock in goal. The Kinucks hung on for a 3-1 win and a berth in the championship game. Kincardine lost the services of defenceman Jake Fair, however, after he was ejected during the semi-final.

"It forced us to do some shuffling," said Hamilton. "We tried to get a bantam call-up, but the roads were closed. Luckily, Vollmer is durable enough that we could move him back to defence."

Hamilton added Vollmer and Bradley Pickett were leaders in Sunday's Silver Stick Final in Forest. Cherett struck first, scoring five minutes into the final to give Kincardine a lead to work with. In the second period, Chase Meurs blocked a shot and Vollmer lobbed a pass up ahead of Meurs. Meurs was stopped on the breakaway, but the rebound bounced off an Ingersoll foot and into the goal to give the Kinucks a two-goal cushion. Ingersoll made it 2-1 late in the second period, but the defensive-minded midgets shut things down in the third period.

Kincardine won an International Silver Stick midget championship in 2012, but had not been in position to play for a win since.

"It's a goal we had as a group," said Hamilton. "We've had a hard time getting here, so the first goal was getting here. It is definitely a big deal for us."

Kincardine qualified by winning the Wingham Regional Silver Stick championship back in October. It also improves Kincardine's record to 34-4-2 this season. It's nice to be on a roll with the playoffs quickly approaching. Odds are Kincardine will see some of these teams from the weekend again later this year.

"We're not looking past the WOAA right now," said Hamilton. "We have to win our league first, and there are no easy games."

A strong team from Goderich will provide the opposition for the Kinucks in the opening round. That best-of-three series is set to begin Sunday evening in Kincardine at the Davidson Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The teams have played twice this season, with each team winning at home.

