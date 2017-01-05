Section: Sports Sports

Liam Colhoun of the Kincardine Timber Mart bantams is drilled by Twin Centre's Dylan Burton as Kyle Kramer keeps an eye on the puck. Burton was called for interference and Colhoun scored on the ensuing power play. Unfortunately, it was Kincardine's only goal in the bantam B Silver Stick final on Friday. Twin Centre took this championship game by a final score of 5-1. For the full story on the 30th annual Kincardine Regional Silver Stick tournament, don't miss this week's sports section. (Josh Howald photo)