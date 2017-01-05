Section: News News

By Barb McKay

This year is emerging as a monumentally important one for the Municipality of Kincardine; one that could determine its economic future.

Mayor Anne Eadie. (Barb McKay photo)

While much of 2016 was spent laying the ground work for significant projects in the municipality, and the surrounding region, 2017 is when local decision-makers expect to learn if those projects will proceed.

“I feel, for my term in office, 2017 is a pivotal year,” Mayor Anne Eadie said when she sat down with the Independent just before Christmas to look back on the past year and consider what lies ahead for 2017. “It will be another exciting year. It is never dull in the Municipality of Kincardine.”

Topping the municipal priority list this year is the Southern Bruce natural gas project. The three municipalities that have partnered on the project – Kincardine, Huron-Kinloss and Arran-Elderslie – and their franchise partner EPCOR expect to know by summer if the project has the Ontario Energy Board’s approval to proceed and if the municipalities will receive much-needed provincial funding.

“Economically, it is huge for our area,” Eadie said.

It is particularly important as the commencement of the major Bruce Power refurbishment project fast approaches. Joint efforts between Bruce Power, the County of Bruce and local municipalities are already underway to attract new business to the area to support the refurbishment and the thousands of employees that will come with it, and the lack of natural gas service can be a significant deterrent.

Along with natural gas, the Municipality of Kincardine is planning for upgrades and expansions to its water and sewer system to meet the increased demand from the Bruce Power project, which is expected to officially get underway in 2020, although preparatory work has already begun. Under the direction of newly hired Public Works Director Adam Weishar, municipal staff developed a water and wastewater master plan for the municipality to plan out where improvements are needed. Upgrades to the Connaught Park sewer system top the short-term list, in order to provide capacity to the West Ridge on the Lake subdivision development. The municipality is hoping to receive an infrastructure grant to complete the project, which is expected to cost in the range of $3.5 million.

Kincardine’s community economic development committee, which formed early last year, is looking to co-ordinate what the municipality already has with new opportunities, Eadie said. There is a recognized need for shovel-ready, serviced land for new commercial and industrial development. Continued efforts to recruit new doctors and a push for the redevelopment of Kincardine’s hospital will also be important this year.The South Bruce Grey Health Centre expects to hear in the relatively near future if the $10 million hospital revamp project will make the 2017 Ontario health infrastructure list.

Eadie remembers the commencement of the first Bruce Power rebuild project and said local schools and the hospital were not prepared for the increased demand.

“We’ve learned from our experience and so we are being proactive this time.”

Also being factored into Kincardine’s growth plans is OPG’s proposed deep geologic repository project for low and intermediate level nuclear waste. The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency announced in December that federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has until the end of August to decide whether the project will proceed.

“Everything depends on our budget.”

Kincardine council held its first meeting last month to deliberate the 2017 municipal budget and will sit down again on Jan. 23 to consider a long list of capital projects. There are several projects that are considered ‘priorities’ including a new community centre in Tiverton, the Kincardine tennis courts and the reconstruction of Walsh Street. But, ultimately, it comes down to finances.

“Our budget this year is tough and we just have to do the best we can,” Eadie said. “Everything depends on our budget.”

Council has already approved a plan to refurbish the Kincardine airport runway, install new lighting and make electrical repairs at a cost of $2.2 million.

Eadie is hopeful that the municipality will be successful in obtaining upper tier government grants this year, which will enable it to check off some of the items on its wish list, like repairs to the lighthouse. Eadie would also like to see the proposed trail on Bruce Road 23 go ahead.

Although there are several important municipal projects remaining on the to-do list, Eadie said 2016 was a productive year.

“Finally, we can say the Huron Ridge subdivision is complete,” she said. “It looks fantastic. The residents there have been most patient.”

The downtown municipal parking lot was repaved last summer and drainage improvements were made. Also, the Kincardine and Tiverton water towers were upgraded and repainted.

Community events continue to play a significant role in Kincardine’s economy and their success can be attributed mainly to the hard work of local volunteers.

“As mayor you get the opportunity to go to official functions and connect with a lot of groups in the community,” Eadie said. “We have so many people dedicated to so many things.”

Case in point – the recent Silverstick hockey tournament.

“Silver Stick attracts hundreds of people and there are economic spinoffs.”

Not only are visiting teams and their families staying in hotels, eating in local restaurants and shopping downtown, many who have never been here before may return in the summer for a holiday, Eadie pointed out.

She said the type of community Kincardine is, where neighbours help neighbours, attracts visitors.

“I think that’s why some keep coming back. It’s that extra caring and friendliness.”

It also makes her job as mayor that much more rewarding and as she reflects on the coming year, Eadie looks forward to what lies ahead.

“I would like to wish everyone a great holiday season and good health and happiness in 2017 for each individual resident and visitor,” she said.