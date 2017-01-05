Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Four Kincardine residents will be honoured today by Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson as 2016 Remarkable Citizens.

Thompson announced that in total 19 individuals from across the riding will be honoured this evening during the annual New Year’s Levee event at the Teeswater Community Centre. This is the fifth year that Thompson has handed out the awards to individuals nominated by members of their communities.

“I am so thrilled to continue this tradition and to kick off the New Year by recognizing these individuals who have devoted so much of their time and energy to better our communities," she said in a media release. "The nominations that poured in this year were wonderful examples of the sense of community spirit that can be found throughout Huron-Bruce."

Blake Evans, Willa Schoffer, Vicki Cahill and Lynn Evans of Kincardine have all been named Remarkable Citizens.

Blake Evans is an aviation enthusiast who has been a flight instructor for 50 years and manager of the Kincardine municipal airport for nearly a decade. Aside from his official duties, Evans dedicates considerable time and energy to educating the public about flight and all that Kincardine’s airport has to offer.

“People walk through the office and ask, ‘is this your airport?’” Evans said. “I explain, ‘No, this is your airport.’ I’ve tried to enlarge the welcome mat. There are so many elements of this industry that are interesting and it is so satisfying to talk about it and answer questions that people have.”

Visits to the airport are particularly popular for local school children.

“We take their pictures in the planes and it is a memorable experience for them,” he said.

Willa Schoffer is a pillar in Kincardine’s music community. As founder of the Kincardine Community Singers in 1977, she directed the choir for 15 years before retiring. Not one to sit idle, Schofferhas long since directed the Celebration Singers choir, which performs annual Christmas concerts for residents and visitors of Trillium Court and RVilla retirement residences and an annual fundraising concert for the Kincardine food bank.

Vicki Cahill is an active community volunteer who has served as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kincardine and District and as a ‘Big Sister’ mentor.

Lynn Evans is a familiar face in downtown Kincardine, and for several years has been dedicated to keeping the core clean and tidy. His efforts have not gone unnoticed by local residents or by summer visitors.

Other recipients of the Remarkable Citizen awards are Jacquie Bishop of Bluevale, Dave Bourne of Wingham, Mary Lou Bourne of Wingham, Christine Brandt of Walkerton, Bill Carroll of Walkerton, Ted Cobean of Walkerton, Aylmer Joyes of Sebringville, Bill Joyes of Sebringville, Tom Joyes of Goderich, Verna Joyes of Sebringville, Ed Luyten of Teeswater, Lucy Luyten of Teeswater, Kathy Nichol of Brussels, Bonnie Sitter of Exeter and Mike Wagner of Walkerton.