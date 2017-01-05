Section: News News

Attempting to pass a snow plow proved fatal for a 28-year-old Wingham man early Friday afternoon.

Huron County OPP, Huron County Paramedic Services and the North Huron Fire Department responded to a crash at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 4 near Morris Road.

Preliminary investigations by the West Region OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Team determined a Chevrolet Cavalier was heading south when it entered into the oncoming lane in an attempt to pass a working snow plow. In the process of passing the plow, the Cavalier collided head on with a northbound GMC Sierra pick-up truck.

The driver and sole occupant of the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the man as Henry Newson, 28, of Wingham.

The two occupants of the Sierra, a 46-year-old male and a 15-year-old male from North Huron, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. They were both released from hospital later the same day.

A post-mortem exam was scheduled to take place Dec. 31.

The crash closed London Road (County 4) between Morris Road to the north and Cranbrook Road to the south for most of the day Friday. It was eventually re-opened that night.