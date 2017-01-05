Section: News News

The Huron County OPP Crime Unit has a mystery on their hands and they hope somebody, somewhere can help them solve it.

It was Oct. 15 when the body of a man was discovered on the beach just north of Port Albert. Police still have yet to locate the man's next-of-kin.

Police said last week that despite a very thorough investigation, including an exhaustive search of all accessible databases, widespread media coverage and more than a hundred tips from the public, the identity of the man has yet to be confirmed.

The biggest break was when police learned a journalist in northern Ontario had captured photos of the victim near Espanola in September. It was further determined the victim was travelling from Alberta to Ontario. He identified himself to the journalist as Mitchell Nelson, 57. He indicated he was headed to the London area to visit family and friends, and also had relatives towards the Ottawa region.

Police are confident the man has friends or family somewhere, and it is just a matter of time before somebody comes forward to help solve this case.

"We remain optimistic a family member, friend, acquaintance, former co-worker or former classmate will hear about this investigation and will come forward to help..." said Detective Sergeant Mike McCabe of the Huron County OPP Crime Unit. "Our priority is finding this man's next of kin and we're confident it will happen."

Police would like to speak with anybody who has any information about the man, described as being white, with average to medium build, balding with grey hair and a thin moustache. Anyone with information can contact the Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police service immediately. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.