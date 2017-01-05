Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

The Nicol Insurance Kincardine Bulldogs rose to the occasion last Wednesday night.

Kincardine jumped out to an early lead against the touring Swiss team, EHC Dubendorf/(Josh Howald photo)

In the first international hockey game played in Kincardine since 1998, the Bulldogs defeated Switzerland's EHC Dubendorf 4-2 in a fast-paced, hard hitting exhibition hockey game.

More than 750 filled the Davidson Centre to watch the first game of Dubendorf's six game exhibition tour against Provincial Junior Hockey League teams.

"It was an entertaining game, I thought we gave the crowd a good show," said Kincardine head coach Shawn Burrows.

The Bulldogs looked sharp in a set of new red sweaters with Bulldogs in script across the front. This game was the first time they have been worn.

It was evident from the get-go that this was an exhibition by name only. The Swiss came out flying, and it took the 'Dogs a minute to match EHC Dubendorf's speed and intensity. It didn't take too long, however, as Keegan Angel opened the scoring just 2:41 into the game. Will Rickerby and Mike Osadca assisted on the goal. Bryce McFadden scored four minutes later to make it 2-0, but Sven Seiler scored from Luca Danuser and Dominique Posch less than a minute later.

McFadden's goal was a thing of beauty as he tapped home a great pass from Mike Fiegehen into an empty net. Seiler's wrist shot from the point changed directions on the way by Kincardine goaltender Malcolm Young.

The score remained 2-1 until Tyler Fregona scored from Grant Stevens with just one second left in the second period. Jesse Gunn made it 4-1 2:33 into the third period after collecting a bad turnover in the Dubendorf slot. Stefan Diezi scored a power play goal for the Swiss with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game. Nicola Trieb had the helper.

"We expected the game would be close," said Dubendorf assistant coach Christoph Ziegler following the game. "We needed to find our legs and play hockey. There are more hard hits in (the PJHL) game."

"We played too much the wrong way, the puck not in front of us," said Ziegler, whose team did come with speed but perhaps is not quite deep enough to defeat the Canadian opposition.

But they are here to learn, and have fun. And both those things were accomplished.

"The players, they enjoyed the game," said Ziegler. "A big crowd is something new for them. There are usually about 50 people at our games, so this was lots of fun for us."

Bulldogs General Manager Doug Kennedy helped organize EHC Dubendorf's trip to Canada and exhibition tour. The players were billeted in Kincardine. They wrapped up their exhibition tour last night, Jan. 3, in Alliston with a game against the always strong Hornets. After the game against Kincardine, the Swiss team lost 6-4 to Mount Forest and 4-0 to the Mitchell Hawks. They were defeated 6-3 by Port Perry on New Year's Day, and had a Monday night game on deck against the Napanee Raiders.

"I think the schedule is a little too much for them - six games in seven night," said Burrows.

The Swiss team has used a handful of borrowed players after injury and fatigue caught up with them. In Kincardine, Jamie Brock of the Kincardine Miller Insurance midgets backed up Swiss starter Manuel Rufer.

While the win over the Swiss left a good taste in the mouth of the 'Dogs, it did nothing for them in the Pollock Division standings in the Provincial Junior Hockey League. Kincardine will return to regular season action Friday night. The first place Walkerton Hawks will be in town for an 8:30 p.m. game time. The Hawks lead the division with a 23-3-1 record, while the Bulldogs hold down third place at 14-13-2.

"Hopefully we can have another good crowd Friday night," said Burrows. "We as a team appreciate the town's support and love playing for a full rink."