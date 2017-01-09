Peewees ousted in semi-final

By Josh Howald

A couple hundred hockey games later, the 30th annual Kincardine Regional Silver Stick is in the books.

Things weren't going well for the bantam Kinucks in the Silver Stick final. (Josh Howald photo)

"Everything went great," said convenor Tia Trudeau.

It was Trudeau's first year at the helm of Kincardine's largest sporting event, and by all accounts, the 30th annual edition of the Silver Stick was as good as any other. It might have been a little sweeter if Kincardine had captured any championships, but the bantams did play for a title on Friday and the peewees were eliminated in a semi-final game on Thursday evening.

The Timber Mart bantam Kinucks rolled through the preliminary portion of the Silver Stick. After opening with a 5-2 win over BCH on Tuesday, the Kinucks shut out Mitchell 4-0 in a game preceded by the tournament's opening ceremonies. The opening ceremonies featured words form Ben Lobb, Anne Eadie and Keith Davidson, as well as the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band. Kincardine then dumped South Huron 4-1 Thursday morning to advance to a semi-final game against Tavistock on Thursday evening. Kincardine jumped out to a 2-0 lead in that game and stretched the lead to 3-0 before Tavistock got one on the board late in the second period. But Kincardine effectively shut things down and hung on for a 3-1 win and a berth in Friday afternoon's championship game.

The bantam B final didn't get off to a great start for Kincardine. Curtis Butler scored for Twin Centre just two minutes after the puck dropped. Kincardine tied the game early in the second on a power play. Liam Colhoun showed some nice finish from in tight to make it a 1-1 game. Wilson Shipp and Jordan Beisel assisted on the goal. However, Twin Centre responded less than three minutes later. Alex Kaufman restored the lead for the visitors, and the score remained 2-1 after two periods.

The Kinucks had a chance to regroup and make a game of it, but a couple of poor decision and bad bounces led to two early goals for Twin Centre. The deficit was too much for the Kinucks, who lost this game 5-1 when everything was said and done. Twin Centre will advance to the International Silver Stick tournament in Forest later this month.

The Legion peewee Kinucks, meanwhile, were stopped in a Thursday evening semi-final by Mitchell. Mitchell handed Kincardine its first loss of the tournament in a close 3-2 game. Kincardine hadn't even allowed a goal up to that point, posting 5-0 victories over BCH and Tavistock. Mitchell did go on to defeat Tavistock in the Silver Stick final.

The Kincardine Home Hardware novice Kinucks, finally, had a tough go out in RIpley. They were dumped 5-2 by Saugeen Shores, but bounced back with an 8-1 pounding of Mitchell later the same day. However, the novices were then edged out 4-3 by Hanover and eliminated from further play. Hanover went on to win the novice B Silver Stick championship.

The novice C title was won by Blyth/Brussels, while West Grey captured the peewee C championship. Finally, the bantam C Silver Stick title went to Blyth/Brussels. All Regional Silver Stick champions advance to their respective International Silver Stick tournaments.