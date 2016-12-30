Finals Friday underway at the Davidson Centre

Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Timber Mart bantam Kinucks will play for a Regional Silver Stick championship this afternoon on home ice.

The Kincardine bantams celebrate a goal earlier this week in Silver Stick action. (Josh Howald photo)

The bantams are the only local team to advance to today's action - all championship games, all played at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

The Kinucks edged out Tavistock 3-1 last night in Kincardine in a semi-final contest. Kincardine led 3-0 at one point, but managed to hang on for the win. The other semi-final game saw Twin Centre shut out South Huron 3-0. Both Twin Centre and Kincardine go into today's championship game with perfect 5-0 Silver Stick records.

The puck drops at 4:45 p.m. today (Friday).

That game is the final one of the day, and tournament for the 30th annual Kincardine Regional Silver Stick. Championship games are currently being played, with Saugeen Shores and Hanover playing for the novice B title right now. At noon, Hagersville will take on West Grey in the peewee C final.

The Kincardine Legion peewees were knocked out of contention last night in a semi-final game played in Tiverton. Mitchell edged out the host Kinucks 3-2, and will play South Huron at 1:30 p.m. today in the peewee B final. The bantam C final will go at 3 p.m., with Blyth/Brussels facing off against West Grey.

The winners of today's games also receive berths in the International Silver Stick tournament.

Watch next week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent for the full story.