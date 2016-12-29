Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

Both the Kincardine Timber Mart bantams and the Legion peewees will play in semi-final contests today (Thursday) at the 30th annual Kincardine Regional Silver Stick tournament.

The Kincardine Legion peewee Kinucks will play in a semi-final game today (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in Tiverton. They were tripped on this play, but cruised to a 4-0 win over Tavistock yesterday in Tiverton. (Josh Howald photo)

The bantam Kinucks will be up first at 5:15 p.m. at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. The Kinucks will face the second place team from the other group, which has yet to be determined. Kincardine finished atop it's group in the preliminary round with a perfect 3-0 record. Kincardine finished off the prelims with a 4-1 win over South Huron this morning in Kincardine.

South Huron finished second in the group, and will play the first place team from the other group following Kincardine's semi-final game. That semi-final will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Davidson Centre.

The winners will play for all the marbles tomorrow at 4:45 p.m. in Kincardine.

The Kincardine Legion peewees, meanwhile, will play a semi-final game at 6:30 p.m. today in Tiverton. The opponent has yet to be determined. The peewees had preliminary round wins of 3-0 and 3-1.

Should Kincardine win that contest, they would qualify for tomorrow's championship final at 1:30 p.m. at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

The Kincardine Home Hardware novices, however, are all but eliminated after finishing with a 1-2 record at the Silver Stick.

Listowel and Mount Forest have advanced to semi-final games in the novice B Division, but the opposition had yet to be determined as of 2 p.m. today.

However, the novice C division semi-finals are ready to go. Wingham will play Shallow Lake in one game, which is set to start in Ripley any minute. The other game will feature Georgian Shores against Blyth-Brussels. The two winning teams will be up first tomorrow on Finals Friday at 9 a.m.

The peewee C semis are also set. At 4:05 today in Tiverton West Grey will face South-Bruce. Hagersville will meet Port Dover immediately following that game. The winners will meet at noon tomorrow in Kincardine.

Finally, the bantam C division is also down to the final four. Creemore and West Grey will face off at 2:55 p.m. today in one semi-final game, while Wingham will take on Blyth/Brussels in the other at 4:05 p.m.