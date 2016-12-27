30th annual Silver Stick tournament underway

By Josh Howald

The 30th annual Kincardine Regional Silver stick is officially underway.

Nolan MacKinnon of the Timber Mart bantams watches the puck ricochet wide of the Mitchell net earlier tonight in bantam B action at the 30th annual Kincardine Regional Silver Stick tournament. (Josh Howald photo)

A full day of action is just about in the books, highlighted by a 4-0 shutout win for the Kincardine Timber Mart bantam Kinucks at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

The bantams also won this morning to carry a 2-0 record into the third and final preliminary round game Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The Kincardine novices, meanwhile, split games today in Ripley. The novices dropped a 5-2 game to Saugeen Shores bright and early today, but bounced back with an 8-1 beating of Mitchell later in the day. The novices are up again at 4:15 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) in Ripley.

The Legion peewees, meanwhile, will start the Silver Stick tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. in Tiverton against BCH. The peewees will play twice today. THe second games is a 1:45 p.m. contest in Tiverton against Tavistock.

But back to the bantam game earlier tonight in Kincardine. The bantams looked strong in a 4-0 win. Kincardine controlled the play, owned most of the chances and dominated physically.

Kaleb Smith struck first for the Kinucks, snapping the puck into the top right hand side of the net after rushing the puck the length of the ice late in the first period. Zach Wall made it 2-0 with a clapper from the point that went off the post early in the middle frame. Kincardine increased the lead to 3-0 on a goalmouth scramble at 12:28 of the third period and sealed it with an empty netter in the dying seconds.

In other bantam B action today at the Silver Stick in Kincardine, South Huron and BCH played to a 2-2 draw and South Huron beat Mitchell 5-4. In bantam C play at the Davidson Centre, West Grey beat Blyth/Brussels 3-2, Minto defeated Creemore 6-0 while Wingham shut out Shallow Lake 5-0.

In novice B action in Ripley, Listowel and Mount Forest played to a 1-1 draw, Hanover beat Mitchell 6-4 but lost 9-4 to Saugeen Shores. In novice C, Shallow Lake is 2-0 after wins over Georgian Shores and Wallace. Wallace and WIngham played a 2-2 tie.

In peewee B play today, Listowel is 2-0 after beating Mitchell and Hanover in Tiverton. Peewee C has two teams left with 2-0 records, South-Bruce and Drayton.

The action continues tomorrow at all three arenas through until Thursday. All championship games will be played on Friday at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

In other local hockey news, the Swiss team EHC Dubendorf has arrived in Kincardine for tomorrow night's exhibition game against the Nicol Insurance Kincardine Bulldogs. Dubendorf is being billeted in town, and will practice in Ripley tomorrow at noon, smack dab in the middle of a full day's Silver Stick schedule. The 'Dogs and visiting Swiss team will take the ice tomorrow night (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.