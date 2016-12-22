Highway 21 closed for three days

Section: News News

Kincardine and the surrounding region were walloped by winter weather last week that shut down most major roads late last week.

A winter storm blew in last Wednesday afternoon with winds gusting to nearly 90 kilometres per hour by Thursday. School buses for Kincardine schools were cancelled at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday leaving parents scrambling to make arrangements for student pick-ups. Out-of-town school buses were cancelled on Thursday and all school buses for Kincardine schools were cancelled on Friday.

Highway 21 was closed from Owen Sound all the way to Grand Bend for a period of time before some sections opened up by the weekend, as did Highway 86 from Amberley to Lucknow. Highway 21 from Amberley to Goderich remained closed until mid-day Saturday as snow plows worked to clear drifts.

Kincardine managed to avoid most of the significant snowfall that had been expected to drop, but areas south of the municipality received as much as 20 centimetres of snow.

Temperatures are expected to rise to above zero this week, with mixed precipitation in the forecast for Christmas Eve.