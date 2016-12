Section: News News

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a three-car crash on Highway 21 in Kincardine Twp on Dec. 12.

The South-Bruce OPP was called to the scene of a crash at 5:47 p.m. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F-250, a grey Ford Edge and a white Pontiac Vibe were all involved. The driver of the Ford F250, a man from Wilmot Twp., was charged with failing to drive in the marked lane.

The driver of the Pontiac Vibe, meanwhile, received treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.