By Josh Howald

It would take something special to interrupt the 30th annual Kincardine Regional Silver Stick tournament.

Something special is certainly in store.

Next Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Nicol Insurance Kincardine Bulldogs will host EHC Dubendorf for an exhibition game at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m., at the end of Day 2 action at the Silver Stick tournament.

EHC Dubendorf plays in the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation's Tier III Junior League, Junioren Top, which is comparable to the Provincial Junior Hockey League. The Swiss club will play in Mount Forest Dec. 29 and Mitchell Dec. 30. Then on New Year's Day, Dubendorf will take on the Port Perry Mojacks. The next day they will head to Napanee to face the Raiders before winding things up with a Jan. 3 game against the Alliston Hornets. Each PJHL team will be able to add two non-signed players from within their division for the games, though Kincardine's head coach Shawn Burrows didn't expect to see any unfamiliar faces on his bench for the game.

The tour was organized in part by Bulldogs General Manager Doug Kennedy. Kennedy, a member of a PJHL committee for the OHA, got the ball rolling when he was overseas with the Kincardine District Secondary School boys hockey team last year.

Nico Eilinger, EHC Dubendorf's head coach, said his team is getting excited for the trip. Neither the Bulldogs or Dubendorf is quite sure what to expect as far as the on-ice competition is concerned.

"It is a great honour for us," said Eilinger. "We must first get used to your game, and after we will see what happens."

This will be the first internationally sanctioned hockey game to be played in Kincardine since the now-defunct Canadian National Team faced Team Switzerland at the Davidson Centre in 1998.

"It will be a fun night for the town," said Burrows on Monday. "I assume there will be a full house."

Advance tickets are available at the Davidson Centre, MicroAge Basics, Jean's, Pierson Motors, Boston Pizza, Re/Max, the Co-Operators and Nicol Insurance.