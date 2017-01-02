Section: News News

By Barb McKay

First rate cardiology services through London Health Sciences Centre are coming to Kincardine.

A new partnership between LHSC, the Kincardine Family Health Team (KFHT) and South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) will allow heart patients to meet with cardiologists in Kincardine and, eventually, at clinics across the region. Last Monday, representatives from London’s cardiac team, including specialists, a heart surgeon and the department’s director met with Kincardine medical staff and family health team and SBGHC officials at the Best Western Governor’s Inn to talk about the partnership and the types of services that will soon be available.LHSC is Kincardine’s primary referral centre for heart patients.

Dr. Gary Gurbin, chair of the KFHT, said Kincardine heart patients deserve the level of services LHSC provides. The Kincardine hospital lost its cardiology services when internist Dr. Rafael Martell retired a little more than a year ago. While the community has a successful cardiac rehabilitation program through a partnership with St. Mary’s Hospital, individuals who require echocardiograms, assessments and pre- and post-operative consultations for heart surgery must travel to London to meet with specialists. Starting in April, a cardiology specialist will see patients at a cardiology outreach clinic at the Kincardine hospital once each week.

“We have now established a solid and very constructive link with London Health Sciences Centre,” Gurbin said. “I’m overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and confidence (the team) reflects.”

He added that Kincardine has the advantage of having a physician-led family health team that is able to identify the services needed in the community and work to make them available.

“You don’t know how much we cherish this budding relationship,” said Dr. Raymond Yee, head of the cardiology division at LHSC. “It is really quite important to our division. I think we picked the right partner.”

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Bob Kiaii said offering cardiac services in Kincardine will be more convenient for patients.

“It’s a more patient-centred approach and it allows them to be seen in their own environment.”

Kiaii said the LHSC cardiac division uses minimally-invasive heart procedures and he believes in the future some heart surgeries could be performed in Kincardine.

SBGHC has hired a full-time echo-sonographer to work in the Kincardine hospital radiology department beginning in the New Year and purchased echocardiography equipment with funds raised by the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation.

Cardiologist Dr. Gerard Shoemaker, who was integral in establishing the partnership, said a priority will be creating a better line of communication between the cardiac outreach clinic in Kincardine and the cardiology department at LHSC. A direct emergency line will connect Kincardine doctors to the cardiologist on-call in London, eliminating administrative middlemen and potentially hours on hold on the phone for urgent cases.

The radiology department in Kincardine is also in the process of establishing a web-based link from the department to LHSC where heart images can be accessed by cardiologists immediately. Previously, images were copied to CD and sent off to be analyzed and it could be two weeks before a patient would get a response. In addition, patients with more urgent cases requiring timely consults will be able to teleconference with a cardiologist via the Telehealth Ontario network.

Once cardiac services are established in Kincardine, similar outreach clinics will be set up in Walkerton, Durham, Chesley, Hanover and Southampton.